Dominik Livakovic signs 5-year contract with Turkish club Fenerbahce

Yayınlanma: 26.08.2023 - 12:17

Güncelleme: 26.08.2023 - 12:17

Dominik Livakovic on Friday joined Turkish football club Fenerbahce from Croatia's Dinamo Zagreb, inking a five-year deal.

In a statement, Fenerbahce said they will pay a $7.1 million transfer fee with conditional bonuses of a total of €1 million for the Croatian goalkeeper.

Livakovic made 290 appearances for Dinamo Zagreb and played 45 matches for the Croatian national team.

The 28-year-old bagged six Croatian top-tier titles and two Croatian trophies.

Dinamo Zagreb in a statement thanked Livakovic for his time at the club, saying: "We will never forget your love and emotion you had for your Dinamo!"