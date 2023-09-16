EU lists more Iranian individuals, entities over human rights violations

Yayınlanma: 16.09.2023 - 17:24

Güncelleme: 16.09.2023 - 17:24

The Council of the EU on Friday announced that it listed four more individuals and six more entities from Iran over serious human rights violations.

“Today’s package follows the High Representative’s declaration on behalf of the European Union to mark the anniversary of the killing of Mahsa Amini on 16 September 2022, while in custody of the Iranian morality police,” the council said in a statement.

Accordingly, Friday's list includes the deputy to the commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Imam Ali Central Security Headquarters and the police commanders of the Mazandaran and Fars Provinces.

It also included Kachui prison and its director; the prisons of Sanandaj, Zahedan, and Isfahan; as well as Tasnim News Agency together with the Supreme Council of Cyberspace.

“Restrictive measures now apply to a total of 227 individuals and 43 entities. They consist of an asset freeze, a travel ban to the European Union and a prohibition to make funds or economic resources available to those listed. A ban on exports to Iran of equipment which might be used for internal repression and of equipment for monitoring telecommunications is also in place,” it said.

“The European Union expresses its support for the fundamental aspiration of the people of Iran for a future where their universal human rights and fundamental freedoms are respected, protected, and fulfilled,” it also added.

In a related development, in a statement by the Foreign Office, the UK commemorated Amini and imposed new sanctions on Iran jointly together with Canada and Australia.

The fresh sanctions include Mohammad Mehdi Esmaili, minister for culture and Islamic guidance, Mohammad Hashemi, deputy minister for culture and Islamic guidance, Alireza Zakani, mayor of Tehran, and Saeed Montazer Al-Mahdi, Iranian police spokesman.

Iran found itself in the midst of mass protests following the death of Amini in police custody last year.

Amini died on Sept. 16, 2022, under mysterious circumstances after being detained by the morality police in Tehran for allegedly violating Iran's Islamic dress code.

Iranian officials have attempted to cast Amini's death as the result of a heart attack she suffered while in custody, but that explanation has fallen flat with protesters and her family saying she was brutally beaten to death.