EU officially suspends visa facilitation agreement with Russia
Russian applicants face higher application fees, longer procedures from Monday as decision enters into force.
The EU on Friday fully suspended its visa facilitation agreement with Russia.
EU member states officially approved the suspension of the bloc’s visa facilitation agreement with Russia following the political agreement that EU foreign ministers reached last week, the Council of the European Union said in a statement.
The decision will apply as of Sept. 12, dropping preferential treatment for Russian visa applicants.
Under the new rules, the application fee will rise from €35 ($35) to €80, and the processing time can grow.
The consulates of EU members can also demand more documents and restrict multiple applications.
“Today’s decision is a direct consequence of Russia’s actions and further proof of our unwavering commitment to Ukraine and its people,” said Czech Interior Minister Vit Rakusan, welcoming the decision.
“With its unprovoked and unjustified war of aggression, including its indiscriminate attacks against civilians, Russia has broken this trust and trampled on the fundamental values of our international community,” he said.
Video Haberler
- Kamyonet motoruna tavuk sıkıştı
- Kış öncesi yorgancılarda yoğun mesai başladı
- Geleneği devam ettiriyor
- Yok böyle düğün
- 54 yıldır mesaide
- 'Çok biliyorsun ya benim ne dediğimi...'
- Bakırköy'de ikinci kata tırmanan hırsızlar kamerada
- Veterinerden hırsızlık kamerada
- Kilimlerden dekorasyon ürünü yapıyor
- Osmaniye’de kanadı kırık halde bulunan leyleğe tedavi
En Çok Okunan Haberler
-
- Kraliçe Elizabeth yaşamını yitirdi
- Fabrika inşaatında metal platform çöktü: 1 ölü, 4 yaralı
- Davada tutuklu sanık kalmamasına çok sert tepki
- Halkbank genel müdürünün 'gizli' üç yılı
- Viyana polisi Mesut Can Eray hakkında harekete geçti
- İYİ Parti'de 'HDP' istifasının perde arkası
- Ünlü şarkıcı köpek saldırısına uğradı
- Genel müdürün sakladığı üç yıl
- Cem Uzan: Sayılı günler kaldı Türkiyem...
- Emniyet açıkladı: Yarın bazı yollar trafiğe kapanacak