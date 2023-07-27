9 natural wonders you must see during Lycian Way hike
The Lycian Way is a popular long-distance hiking trail in Turkey, stretching approximately 540 kilometers along the stunning coastline of Lycia. This trail offers hikers the opportunity to explore ancient ruins, picturesque beaches, and charming villages. Here are some of the must-see places along the Lycian Way
Ölüdeniz
This beautiful coastal town is famous for its Blue Lagoon, one of the most photographed spots in Turkey. It's an excellent place to start your Lycian Way journey.
Butterfly Valley
Accessible by boat or by a steep trail from Ölüdeniz, Butterfly Valley is a secluded canyon with a beach and is home to various butterfly species.
Sidyma
An ancient Lycian city with well-preserved ruins, including tombs, sarcophagi, and an ancient theater.
Patara
This historical site boasts extensive ancient ruins, including an amphitheater, a triumphal arch, and a famous 18-kilometer-long sandy beach.
Xanthos and Letoon
These are two important archaeological sites along the trail, showcasing remains of ancient Lycian cities with fascinating history.
Kaş
A charming coastal town with a lively atmosphere, offering a blend of history, culture, and modern amenities.
Simena
Located near the town of Demre, this ancient Lycian settlement features a partially submerged Lycian necropolis and a picturesque castle overlooking the sea.
Myra
Famous for its well-preserved Lycian rock-cut tombs and a theater, this site is also home to the Church of St. Nicholas, associated with the historical figure who inspired Santa Claus.
Phaselis
This ancient port city boasts impressive ruins surrounded by pine forests and has access to three beautiful beaches.
These are just a few highlights along the Lycian Way. The entire trail is a journey through history, nature, and culture, offering an unforgettable experience for hikers and explorers. Keep in mind that the terrain can be rugged in some sections, so it's essential to be prepared and plan your route accordingly.
