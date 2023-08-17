Netflix's Summer Blockbusters: 10 Shows to Watch with Your Friends
Netflix is gearing up for a summer packed with 10 new and returning series that are sure to keep you entertained.
The summer of 2023 is shaping up to be a great one for TV fans, with several exciting new and returning series premiering on Netflix.
Here are 10 of the best shows to look out for:
1) Queen Charlotte
Queen Charlotte, A Bridgerton Story is a prequel to the popular Netflix series "Bridgerton". It tells the story of Queen Charlotte's rise to power and her love affair with King George. The series is set in the 18th century and features a star-studded cast, including Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh, Ruth Gemmell, and Jonathan Bailey.
2) You, Season 4
You is the latest instalment in the stalker-thriller series "You". The series follows Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), a charming but dangerous man who becomes obsessed with women. In the fourth season, Joe sets his sights on a new victim in London.
3) The Night Agent
The Night Agent is a spy thriller that follows a young CIA analyst who is tasked with investigating a mysterious death. The series stars Gina Rodriguez and Sam Heughan.
4) Sweet Tooth, Season 2
This is the sequel to the post-apocalyptic drama "Sweet Tooth". The series follows Gus (Christian Convery), a half-human, half-deer hybrid who is on the run from the government. In the second season, Gus and his friends must find a new home in a world that is still recovering from a pandemic.
5) Shadow and Bone, Season 2
The second season of the fantasy series based on Leigh Bardugo's Grishaverse books. The series follows Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li), a young woman who discovers she has the power to summon light. In the second season, Alina must train to become a Grisha warrior and fight to save the world from the Shadow Fold.
6) The Sandman
This series is an adaptation of Neil Gaiman's beloved graphic novel. The series follows Dream (Tom Sturridge), the Lord of Dreams, as he sets out to fix the mistakes he's made over the centuries. The Sandman is a dark and fantastical tale that explores the nature of dreams, reality, and the human condition.
7) Heartstopper
Heartstopper is a coming-of-age series that follows two British teenagers, Charlie (Joe Locke) and Nick (Kit Connor), as they fall in love. The series is a heartwarming and charming story about first love and self-discovery.
8) All of Us Are Dead
This South Korean zombie horror series follows a group of high school students who are trapped in their school with a horde of zombies. The series is a fast-paced and suspenseful thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat.
9) The Umbrella Academy, Season 3
This is the third season of the superhero drama "The Umbrella Academy". The series follows the Hargreeves siblings, a group of adopted children with superpowers, as they try to stop the apocalypse. In the third season, the Hargreaves siblings must travel back in time to prevent the apocalypse from happening in the first place.
10) Stranger Things, Season 4
The fourth season of the sci-fi horror series "Stranger Things". The series follows a group of friends in a small town who investigate supernatural events. In the fourth season, the gang faces off against a new and terrifying threat from the Upside Down.
These are just a few of the many great Netflix series to watch in the summer of 2023. With so many options to choose from, there's sure to be something for everyone.
