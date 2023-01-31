German chancellor slams debate on combat jets for Ukraine

Yayınlanma: 31 Ocak 2023 - 16:02

Güncelleme: 31 Ocak 2023 - 16:02

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz criticized an ongoing discussion about the possible delivery of fighter jets to Ukraine, the German Press Agency reported Monday.

A serious debate is now necessary and not an "outbidding competition...in which perhaps domestic political motives are in the foreground instead of supporting Ukraine,” Scholz said during a visit to Chile.

The debate over the delivery of fighter jets to Ukraine has been going on since last week after several Western countries decided to provide the country attacked by Russia with battle tanks.

The German government will supply Leopard tanks to Ukraine and has also given other countries the option of delivering the German-made tanks.

In light of the debate, Scholz warned in the capital Santiago that an issue as important as arms deliveries must be about the issue and rational considerations.

Shortly after the war began in February last year, Scholz and US President Joe Biden ruled out no-fly zones because that would have led to a conflict between Russia and NATO.

"Such non-sensical requests" as the deployment of ground troops were also rejected. "Everything has really been said about it -- including me," Scholz said.

Ukraine is demanding fighter jets for its war with Russia. The US and some other Western countries have pondered delivery to be possible in principle. The chairwoman of Scholz’s Social Democratic Party (SPD), Saskia Esken, did not rule out the delivery of combat aircraft during an interview with public broadcaster ARD.

Scholz has repeatedly warned that NATO should not be dragged into a war with Russia.

"A German chancellor who takes his oath of office seriously must do everything to ensure that Russia's war against Ukraine does not turn into a war between Russia and NATO," he reiterated, adding that he would not “allow such an escalation.”

Scholz was referring to comments by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who caused a stir last week by saying that "Germany is already at war with Russia."