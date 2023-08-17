Health tourism sector shareholders gather in Istanbul

Yayınlanma: 17.08.2023 - 11:19

Güncelleme: 17.08.2023 - 11:19

Shareholders in the health tourism sector from Turkey and Arab nations are gathering in Istanbul on Wednesday for a two-day industry exhibition.

Organized by Turkish-Arab Countries Business Association (TURAB), the first Expo Health Tourism in the metropolis seeks to boost international cooperation in the industry and improve Turkey's sector infrastructure.

TURAB's chairman, Sabuhi Attar, said there should be more cooperation between Turkey and Arab countries.

He underlined the importance of the health sector for cooperation, noting that Turkey is a "leading country" in the industry.

Attar pointed out that 1.2 million tourists received healthcare services in Turkey last year and added that this figure is expected to reach 1.8 million in 2023.

Ahmed ElSobky, Egypt's deputy minister of health and population, emphasized the historical relations between Turkey and Arab nations.

Turkey has a significant position in the health sector and serves as a model for Arab countries, he said.