Joe Biden announces 2024 presidential run

Yayınlanma: 25.04.2023 - 17:42

Güncelleme: 25.04.2023 - 17:42

Joe Biden has formally announced he is seeking re-election in 2024 , asking Americans to give him another four years to “finish this job” and possibly setting up an extraordinary rematch with Donald Trump.

In a three-minute campaign video that opens with pulsing images of the mob of Trump supporters who attacked the US Capitol on January 6, Biden warns that the nation remains under threat by the anti-democratic forces unleashed by his predecessor, whom he defeated to win the White House in 2020.

“When I ran for president four years ago,” Biden narrates, “ I said we were in a battle for the soul of America – and we still are.”

The president, famously nostalgic,launched his re-election campaign on the fourth anniversary of his return to politics in 2019, when he declared his intention to seek the presidential nomination for a third time. Then, like now, Biden relied on a video to formally declare his candidacy before venturing on to the campaign trail.