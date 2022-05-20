Joe Biden arrives in South Korea on first Asia trip as president
U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in South Korea on Friday, the first leg of his first trip to Asia as president.
Biden was greeted at the U.S. air base at Osan by South Korean foreign minister Park Jin, and the commanding general of U.S. forces in Korea, Paul LaCamera, among other American and South Korean officials.
Biden was due to meet with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol later Friday at a Samsung Electronics 005930.KS plant, ahead of a full day of events on Saturday.
The visit will be the first meeting between the two leaders. Yoon took office on May 10, and has vowed to deepen ties with Washington.
The South Korean president hopes to gain assurances from Biden that the United States will strengthen its deterrence against North Korean threats, while expanding the decades-old alliance to tackle other issues.
Biden, meanwhile, is expected to bring a theme of countering China's presence in the region.
Video Haberler
- Fenalaşan yolcusunu sağlık merkezine yetiştirdi
- CHP'ye üye olan kaynak işçisi: Ayakkabı bile alamıyoruz
- 'Vallahi millet perişan'
- 'Bu müteahhitti değiştirelim biz'
- Serap Bor cinayetinde 'azmettirme' iddiası
- Yanında taşıdığı bankla ATM'yi parçaladı
- 'Terör örgütü alınmasına evet diyemeyiz'
- Maltepe'de korkunç kaza: Araç bariyerlere çarptı!
- Beylikdüzü'nde tahliye gerginliği
- '32 milyon TL' miras kaldı ama dokunamıyor
En Çok Okunan Haberler
-
- Görevden alınan Özkan'dan ilk açıklama
- İşte ‘ilk türbanlı vali’ Yiğitbaşı’nın şirketleri
- Sayısız oy kullanımı olacak, hedef 64 vekil
- Açıklama geldi: Maltepe Belediyesi'ne operasyon!
- Ünlü ekonomist 3 ihtimali gündeme getirdi
- AKP’de kimler milletvekili olmamalı
- Avusturya’da Sezgin Baran Korkmaz için kritik karar
- 'Bu müteahhidi değiştirelim biz'
- Nejat İşler'den 'Erşan Kuneri' göndermesi
- Meteoroloji'den 'pazar' günü uyarısı