Largest forest fire in EU history strikes Greece

Yayınlanma: 29.08.2023 - 15:07

Güncelleme: 29.08.2023 - 15:07

According to a European Commission spokesman, a forest fire currently blazing in Greece has earned the grim distinction of being "the largest forest fire ever recorded in the EU". In response to this catastrophic event, the EU has activated nearly half of its aerial fleet to combat the inferno.

To aid Greece, eleven aircraft and one helicopter from the EU fleet have been dispatched to assist in battling the flames that have consumed the Dadia National Park, located to the north of the city of Alexandroupoli. Balazs Ujvari, the spokesman, confirmed these measures.

Reported by AFP, the Greek fire service has disclosed that the blaze remains "out of control" within the protected area, a vital sanctuary for various bird species. The fire front spans approximately 10 kilometers (roughly six miles).

Notably, the EU has rallied a fleet of 28 aircraft—comprising 24 water-dropping planes and four helicopters—provided by member states, to combat fires both within the bloc and its neighboring regions.

To address the escalating severity of such fires, the EU is working on establishing an independent, EU-funded air wing featuring 12 aircraft, set to be fully operational by 2030.

Mr. Ujvari acknowledged the intensifying nature of fires, emphasizing, "We are witnessing a worrisome upward trend in fire severity year after year. Such a scenario necessitates enhanced capacity within member states."

Greece has endured a barrage of fires this summer, attributing the dire situation to the effects of climate change.

EU Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarcic, highlighted the significance of the EU's swift response, stating that the deployment of air assets "underscores our resolute commitment to effective collective action during times of crisis."