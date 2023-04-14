Launch of Türkiye's 1st indigenous observation satellite postponed

Yayınlanma: 14.04.2023 - 14:06

Güncelleme: 14.04.2023 - 14:06

The launch of Türkiye's first indigenous high-resolution Earth observation satellite was postponed on Friday due to adverse weather conditions.

The Turkish-made pioneering satellite, IMECE, had been planned to blast off into space early Friday from Vandenberg Air Force Base in the US state of California at 0648GMT before its launch was delayed.

The launch of IMECE is planned to be held at 0647GMT on Saturday, April 14, SpaceX, responsible for the operation, said on Twitter on Friday.

Once launched into orbit, the IMECE satellite will serve in the areas of defense, disaster management, environment and urbanization, and agriculture and forestry.