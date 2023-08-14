Nai Barghouti sings in Istanbul: Palestinian debut

‘I am very pleased to sing for the first time in a wonderful city like Istanbul,' says Barghouti

Palestinian singer Nai Barghouti performed for the first time in the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul on Sunday.

Barghouti started her concert at Moi Scene by singing the Turkish song "Ah Istanbul" by Sezen Aksu.

“Thank you all for being here. I am very pleased to sing for the first time in a wonderful city like Istanbul,” she said.

Barghouti, who was born in Jerusalem, performed some songs in honor of her occupied hometown.

She launched her professional singing career at the age of 14 and completed her studies in classical flute performance at the Edward Said National Conservatory of Music in Palestine.

Barghouti has performed concerts in cities such as New York, Paris, Amsterdam and London.


