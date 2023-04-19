Netflix reports mixed earnings as password crackdown set to expand

Yayınlanma: 19.04.2023 - 00:40

Güncelleme: 19.04.2023 - 00:40

Netflix said it shifted a wider launch of a plan to crack down on unsanctioned password sharing into the second quarter to make improvements, delaying some financial benefits, but said it was pleased with results so far.

As the streaming video pioneer faces signs of market saturation, it is looking to new ways to make money, such as the password crackdown and a new ad-supported service.

Revenue and earnings for the first quarter came in roughly in line with the average analyst estimates from Refinitiv. Earnings per share hit $2.88 with revenue of $8.162 billion.

Shares of Netflix dropped as much as 11% in after-hours trade following the report but recovered to gain 1.4%.