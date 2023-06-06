New Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler officially takes office

Yayınlanma: 06.06.2023 - 10:26

Türkiye's newly appointed National Defense Minister Yasar Guler on Monday took the reins of the ministry from Hulusi Akar, his predecessor.

"I'm taking over the flag today. Our aim is to raise this flag higher," Guler said at the handover ceremony in the capital Ankara, adding that his priority will be the fight against terrorism.

"We will continue our fight against all kinds of terrorist organizations that threaten the peace and security of our country until the last terrorist is neutralized," Guler stressed.

He also thanked Akar for his "active" role in ensuring the peace and security of Türkiye, especially in the fight against terrorism and border security.

For his part, Akar said he has protected Türkiye's rights and interests both in the region and in the world since he was appointed in 2018.

Guler, 68, who served since 2018 as chief of General Staff, was appointed national defense minister by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan following his May 28 election victory.

Erdogan on Saturday unveiled his new Cabinet after his inauguration in the capital Ankara.

Erdogan also gave Land Forces Commander Gen. Musa Avsever the post of chief of General Staff, succeeding Guler, and also remaining at his current post until a new commander is appointed.