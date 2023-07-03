Nuclear apocalypse 'quite probable,' says ex-Russian president
One reason for it is West's decision to defeat largest nuclear power – Russia, says Dmitry Medvedev.
Russia’s former president early Monday claimed that the scenario of a nuclear apocalypse is “quite probable.”
“I will note one thing that politicians of all stripes do not like to admit: A nuclear apocalypse is not only possible, but also quite probable,” Dmitry Medvedev said in a statement on Telegram.
Medvedev argued that there are at least two reasons for such a scenario to occur, citing the ongoing confrontation between Russia and the West as the first cause.
“The world is in a confrontation much worse than during the Caribbean crisis, because our opponents have decided to really defeat the largest nuclear power – Russia,” Medvedev further said.
The second reason, he said, is the lack of a taboo concerning the use of nuclear weapons, which he said have already been used before.
