Protest held in Paris in solidarity with Palestinians

Yayınlanma: 26.10.2023 - 09:14

Güncelleme: 26.10.2023 - 09:14

Protesters gathered in the French capital Paris on Tuesday to demonstrate against Israel’s attacks on Gaza, calling for a cease-fire.

Converging on the Place de la Republique following a call by labour unions, they called for an end to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

They chanted pro-Palestine slogans and carried signs with various messages including "Stop the bombings" and "Cease-fire."

Speaking to Anadolu, Emelyne Perrin, a member of the Human Rights League (LDH), said Palestinians are being offered no solution in the ongoing situation.

Expressing her solidarity with the Palestinian people, she accused the French government of supporting "Israel's crimes."

Another protester, Marceau Labadie, told Anadolu about his feelings on what is happening in Gaza, pointing to the importance of supporting Palestinians.

France's unconditional support for Israel is "unfortunate," he said, calling for a cease-fire.

Steven, who preferred to only give his first name, said he condemns Israel, the US, France and the UK for being "accomplices in supporting what Israel has been doing for 75 years."