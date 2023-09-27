Real Madrid player Arda Guler injured

Yayınlanma: 27.09.2023 - 11:35

Güncelleme: 27.09.2023 - 11:35

Real Madrid, on Tuesday, announced that Turkish midfielder Arda Guler is injured.

"After the tests carried out on our player Arda Guler by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the left rectus femoris muscle," the Spanish La Liga club's statement read.

The 18-year-old has been in recovery from a damaged internal meniscus of his right knee since July and was expected to be included in the Spanish La Liga game against Las Palmas on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old moved to Real Madrid from Istanbul club Fenerbahce in July on a six-year contract.

He netted six goals and had seven assists last season in 35 matches for Fenerbahce, which came second in the Turkish Super Lig standings.

The Turkish wunderkind was also a part of Fenerbahce's 2022-23 Turkish Cup winning squad.