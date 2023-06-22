‘Rectify hidden dangers:’ Chinese leader responds after restaurant blast leaves 31 dead

Yayınlanma: 22.06.2023 - 13:06

Güncelleme: 22.06.2023 - 13:06

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday called for addressing “hidden dangers” after an explosion at a barbecue restaurant in the country’s northwest claimed the lives of at least 31 people.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident in the city of Yinchuan, the state-run Xinhua News reported.

Seven injured people are receiving treatment.

The blast took place around 8:40 p.m. local time (1240GMT) on Wednesday while people were gathering for the start of China’s three-day annual Dragon Boat Festival. The holidays begin Thursday.

“All regions and related departments should screen for and rectify all types of risks and hidden dangers,” said Xi.

The restaurant is located on a busy street in Yinchuan, the capital of the traditionally Muslim Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

Urging authorities to find the cause of the accident as soon as possible, Xi said those responsible should be held “accountable in accordance with the law.”

Stressing “more efforts to ensure the safety of the people's lives and property,” he said: “Relevant departments should launch a campaign to promote workplace safety at an early date and enhance a safety overhaul of key sectors and industries.”