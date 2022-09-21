Russia at war not so much with Ukrainian army as with 'collective West:' Defense minister

21 Eylül 2022 Çarşamba, 12:01

Russia is at war not so much with the Ukrainian army as with the "collective West," the nation's defense minister said on Wednesday after a partial military mobilization was announced in Russia.

The mobilization is being carried out to control "already liberated territories," Sergei Shoigu said in an interview with Russia 24 channel.

Some 300,000 reservists will be called up for the partial mobilization, he said.

On Wednesday, President Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilization in Russia, as the war with Ukraine nears seven month.

Shoigu said a "Western Command" is based in Ukraine's capital Kyiv and directs the military operation in Ukraine.

He claimed that over 1,000 foreign mercenaries are fighting for Ukraine.

Shoigu alleged that the entire NATO satellite constellation are working against Russia in Ukraine.

He underlined that all kinds of arms of Russian army, including the "nuclear triad," are fulfilling the task set by Putin as part of operation.

Following months of silence on Russia's losses in the conflict, Shoigu said Russia's casualties from the "special military operation" in Ukraine stands at 5,937.