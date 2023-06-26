Russia’s power ‘cracking’: EU top diplomat

Yayınlanma: 26.06.2023 - 16:13

Güncelleme: 26.06.2023 - 16:13

Russia’s power is “cracking” because of the war in Ukraine, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.

Talking to reporters on the way to a meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers in Luxemburg, Borrell said: “What has happened during this weekend shows that the war against Ukraine is cracking Russian power and affecting its political system.”

He referred to the mutiny against the Russian army's leadership initiated by Wagner paramilitary group’s leader Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Borrell explained that Russian President Vladimir Putin “created a monster” by supporting the Wagner group that is now “biting back ... the monster is acting against its creator.”

He stressed that in light of the recent events in Russia, it is even more critical for the EU to support Ukraine.

Borrell expressed hope that EU foreign ministers would adopt another €3.5 billion ($3.8 billion) military support for Ukraine.

For his part, Swedish top diplomat Tobias Billstrom said that “Russia is clearly losing the war against Ukraine” because of the international backing for Kyiv.

He reaffirmed that the EU continues to “stand by Ukraine to regain its territorial integrity,” and the ministers will discuss Ukraine’s EU integration, as well as political, military, and humanitarian assistance to the country.

During the meeting, the EU top diplomats will also assess the bloc’s relations with Latin America and are expected to adopt the 9th sanctions package over human rights violations in Iran.