Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman named prime minister

28 Eylül 2022 Çarşamba, 11:11

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman on Tuesday issued a royal decree appointing Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as prime minister as part of a Cabinet reshuffle.

The decree published by the official Saudi Press Agency said that Cabinet meetings will continue to be chaired by the king.

Khalid bin Salman was appointed defense minister, replacing bin Salman, according to the decree.

Mani Shaman Turki al-Habardi Al-Utaybi has also been named deputy defense minister.

The heads of other ministries remained in place.