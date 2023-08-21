Serbia Pledges to Keep Ties with Türkiye Strong

Yayınlanma: 21.08.2023 - 10:00

Güncelleme: 21.08.2023 - 10:00

Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic affirmed the nation's commitment to maintaining strong ties with Turkey during his statement on Sunday.

Vucic's comments came following his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Budapest, the capital of Hungary.

"Engaging in a significant and open dialogue with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about ongoing bilateral and regional matters. Sustaining excellent relations with Turkey is of utmost importance to us," he expressed through a social media post.

Vucic highlighted that the meeting marked another stride towards bolstering the already robust collaboration between Serbia and Turkey across various domains of mutual concern.

"We extensively discussed the significance of upholding peace and stability in the region, with Turkey's constructive involvement being a pivotal international influence in this geographical zone," he further elaborated.

The interaction between Vucic and Erdogan took place alongside Hungary's Statehood Day celebrations.