Suicides in US increased in 2021 during pandemic: CDC report

Yayınlanma: 14.04.2023 - 10:33

Güncelleme: 14.04.2023 - 10:33

The US national suicide rate increased in 2021 during the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to figures released on Wednesday.

The report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated that 48,183 people died by suicide, indicating a 4.7% increase from the previous year.

The number was 47,511 in 2019 and 45,979 in 2020.

The figure in 2021 was the highest that was recorded since 2018, when 48,344 Americans died by suicide.

The report did not provide any specific reasons for the increase in 2021.

The data showed that suicide was the second leading cause of death among individuals aged 10-34 and the fifth leading cause among those aged 35-54.

Men were four times more likely to die by suicide in 2021 compared to women.