Suspicious powder found at White House was cocaine: Reports

A preliminary test for suspicious powder found at the White House on Sunday came up positive for cocaine, according to media reports.

The Secret Service is investigating how the suspected cocaine ended up at the White House, the US media reported.

The powder was sent for further testing.

The White House was evacuated briefly after the Secret Service found the white powder in a common area of the West Wing, which is accessible to tourists.

President Joe Biden and his family were at Camp David when it was discovered.