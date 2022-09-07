Swedish far-right politician caught sharing racist images about Black people

07 Eylül 2022 Çarşamba, 12:26

Swedish politician has resigned after it was revealed that he shared racist images and texts about Black people and Somalis, according to a Swedish magazine.

The country’s anti-racist magazine Expo exposed and confronted Daniel Cedergren, a top politician for the political party Sweden Democrats, about the images and texts that he shared in private chats about Muslims, the Holocaust, Nazism, hanging Black people, and murdering Somalis.

The politician resigned on Tuesday, saying those were “jokes” between him and the person that he was sending them.

According to Cedergren, he was not asked to leave his post but he decided to resign, saying "policy is not his thing.”

“I'm not an academic. I'm an ordinary worker. I'm not politically educated in any way," said Cedergren.

When initially confronted, he claimed that he did not remember the chats or the images but a few hours later, he announced that he had resigned from all the missions for the Sweden Democrats.

The far-right politician is number one on the Swedish Democrats' municipal ballot in the Jarfalla area and was a member of the municipal council as well as the Cultural and Leisure Board, and a replacement in the boards of two municipal housing and real estate companies.

Sweden Democrats were once forbidden from the country’s politics due to their neo-Nazi ties, however the far-right party is expecting to become the second largest in the Swedish parliament, the Riksdag, after the election this Sunday.