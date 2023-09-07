The Arab League reports improvement in Arab-Turkish relations

Yayınlanma: 07.09.2023 - 11:27

Güncelleme: 07.09.2023 - 11:27

On Wednesday, the head of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul-Gheit, announced a positive shift in Arab-Turkish relations. He made this statement during the conclusion of the 160th session meeting at the foreign ministers' level in Cairo. Aboul-Gheit noted, "The Arab Ministerial Council had previously convened a series of meetings involving committees focusing on Turkey, Iran, and the Palestinian cause."

He further emphasized, "We are closely monitoring the evolving relationships between Iran and Saudi Arabia, as well as between Iran and other Arab nations."

Additionally, Aboul-Gheit highlighted that "there is a noticeable improvement in relations between Turkey and Arab countries."

The Turkish-Arab relations are currently experiencing a significant surge in activity and fostering of extensive partnerships, particularly with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Furthermore, there has been a notable restoration of relations with Egypt.