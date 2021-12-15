The French Senate: East Mediterranean is not a Turkish sea

15 Aralık 2021 Çarşamba, 17:41

The East Mediterranean is not a Turkish sea and interoperability between the French and Greek armed forces is a factor that brings stability to the region. These are two of the powerful messages sent by the president of the French Senate, Gerard Larcher, in his interview with Kathimerini, following his recent visit to Athens and talks with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Parliament Speaker Konstantinos Tasoulas, and a day before he traveled to the island of Chios to find out more about the migration situation on the eastern Aegean islands.

In a similar vein, he underscores that the borders of the Republic of Cyprus are also the borders of the European Union and stresses that France – acting within the contours of international law – will protect its interests wherever they may be under threat.

Kathimerini asked about the Eastern Mediterranean situation to Larcher, "It is very simple. The Eastern Mediterranean, as well as the entire Mediterranean, is not a Turkish sea. Etymologically it is mare nostrum and we are Mediterranean coastal and neighboring countries." he replied.

"WE NEED GREECE FOR STABILITY"

Larcher continued, "We especially need Greece for stability in the Eastern Mediterranean. This is in line with the strategic partnership, which is a mutual assistance clause, but also with the interoperability of our armed forces because it is not just a matter of having 24 Rafale aircraft or three frigates, which is very important, but it is also a matter of interoperability between our armed forces, which will quite simply be a factor of stability in the Eastern Mediterranean, which I would say does not belong to one country on the Mediterranean coast."

"CYPRUS IS THE EU'S BORDER"

Explaining the Egypt issue, Larcher said:

"This brings us back to the issue of controlling extractions off the Egyptian coast, for example, the Zohr field, where France and Egypt’s role is important whatever the outcome. Egypt’s role is important, however, you look at it, and we need Egypt’s stability. We are also extremely sensitive to Cyprus because the migration issue is extremely serious there. Cyprus is the European Union’s border. We have just reviewed all this with Frontex and the coast guard, and I have to say that I asked about the situation in Cyprus. So it is not only an issue of the Eastern Mediterranean but also of the borders of the European Union. When a country like yours, or Lithuania, goes to the front line of its borders, it is not only about those countries, it is about the borders of the European Union."

Larcher commented on Turkey's oil exploration in the Eastern Mediterranean, in terms of France:

"First of all, we are a sovereign country, you saw our reaction in relation to the Courbet frigate. Naturally, we have to protect French society, and we have to protect the application of the law of the sea. As simple as that. The law of the sea, the territorial waters. So at this point, there are no weaknesses or negotiations and that is our role."

WHO IS GERARD LARCHER?

Larcher, a member of the center-right Republicans, and the prime minister – the latter is appointed by the president – hold the two highest offices in France below Emmanuel Macron. Under the French Constitution, if the president dies or steps down, it is the head of the senate who takes over. This has happened twice, in 1969 after the resignation of Charles de Gaulle, and again in 1974 following the death of Georges Pompidou and until Valery Giscard d’Estaing took over.