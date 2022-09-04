Trump calls Biden 'enemy of the state' at rally
‘He's an enemy of the state, if you want to know the truth,’ says Donald Trump.
Former US President Donald Trump took aim at his successor Saturday, calling Joe Biden an “enemy of the state.”
“The most vicious, hateful, and divisive speech ever delivered by an American president,” Trump said at a rally in the state of Pennsylvania.
“He's an enemy of the state, if you want to know the truth. The enemy of the state is him and the group that controls him,” he said of Biden.
His remarks came in response to Biden’s national address Thursday from Philadelphia where he attacked Trump and his loyal supporters, or MAGA (Make America Great Again) Republicans.
Biden accused Trump and MAGA Republicans of being extremist and posing a threat to the “foundation” of the US.
“But there's no question that the Republican party today is dominated, driven and intimidated by Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans. And that is a threat to this country," he said. His remarks sparked a backlash from Republicans.
Biden walked back some of his remarks Friday and said he did not consider any Trump supporter a threat to the country.
Video Haberler
- Yılmaz ve Kaygılaroğlu sahne önünde döktürdü
- Görenler şoke oldu
- Gençlere taş çıkarttı
- Otomobil alev topuna döndü
- O anlar kameraya işte böyle yansıdı
- Bahçeli'den tek cümlede 3 skandal hata
- Arnavutköy açıklarında hortum!
- Canlı yayında kedi tokadı viral oldu
- Babacan ve yurttaş arasında güldüren diyalog
- Çıldır Gölü'nü mekan tuttular
En Çok Okunan Haberler
-
- Peş peşe 'Kız Kulesi' açıklaması
- Benzin ve motorine yeni zam yolda!
- Seks yaparken arabaları çalındı
- 'Saray'a uygun yöntemlerle iletiyor'
- İZFAŞ'tan Gülşen açıklaması
- CHP'den 'Vefa Salman, Görevinin Başına' pankartı
- Ünsal Ban hakkında yeni gelişme
- 'Old Firm' derbisinde 4 gollü galibiyet!
- AKP 'siyasi yük' dedi, mesafe koydu
- Kurtulmuş'tan 'Gülşen' açıklaması