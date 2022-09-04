Turkey to taste 2nd win in Group A clash against Bulgaria in EuroBasket
Turkish national team get 101-87 win, Cedi Osman produces 25 points, 8 rebounds at Tbilisi Arena.
Turkey on Saturday beat Bulgaria with a 101-87 score to taste their second victory in the EuroBasket 2022.
Turkey led 31-29 at the end of the first quarter but Bulgaria had a good start in the second period, building a 23-19 lead.
The Turkish team displayed an emphatic performance at the end of the third quarter, producing 25 points at Tbilisi Arena in the Georgian capital. That quarter ended with 75-71 in favor of Turkey as Bulgaria scored 19 points.
In the fourth period, Ergin Ataman's side controlled the game for the rest of the time to bag a 101-87 win.
Five players registered in double digits for the winning side.
Cleveland Cavaliers star Cedi Osman was the highest scorer for his team, playing with 25 points and eight rebounds.
Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun scored 20 points and nine rebounds, while Shane Larkin produced 13 points and nine assists.
Bugrahan Tuncer and Sehmus Hazer were Turkey's other double-digit scorers with 10 points each.
Aleksandar Vezenkov and Dee Bost made a double-double for the Bulgarian national team.
Vezenkov finished with 28 points and 15 rebounds, while Bost produced 12 points and 13 assists.
On Thursday, Turkey defeated Montenegro 72-68 in the first match of Group A.
Turkey are competing in the Georgian capital Tbilisi, where they will face Georgia, Belgium, and Spain in the first stage of the tournament, and the top four teams from each group will move to the final stage in Berlin. Group A fixtures
Sept. 4:
Bulgaria - Montenegro
Spain - Bulgaria
Turkey - Georgia
Sept. 6:
Belgium - Turkey
Montenegro - Spain
Georgia - Bulgaria
Sept. 7:
Turkey - Spain
Bulgaria - Belgium
Georgia - Montenegro
Video Haberler
- Yılmaz ve Kaygılaroğlu sahne önünde döktürdü
- Görenler şoke oldu
- Gençlere taş çıkarttı
- Otomobil alev topuna döndü
- O anlar kameraya işte böyle yansıdı
- Bahçeli'den tek cümlede 3 skandal hata
- Arnavutköy açıklarında hortum!
- Canlı yayında kedi tokadı viral oldu
- Babacan ve yurttaş arasında güldüren diyalog
- Çıldır Gölü'nü mekan tuttular
En Çok Okunan Haberler
-
- Peş peşe 'Kız Kulesi' açıklaması
- Benzin ve motorine yeni zam yolda!
- Seks yaparken arabaları çalındı
- 'Saray'a uygun yöntemlerle iletiyor'
- İZFAŞ'tan Gülşen açıklaması
- CHP'den 'Vefa Salman, Görevinin Başına' pankartı
- Ünsal Ban hakkında yeni gelişme
- 'Old Firm' derbisinde 4 gollü galibiyet!
- AKP 'siyasi yük' dedi, mesafe koydu
- Kurtulmuş'tan 'Gülşen' açıklaması