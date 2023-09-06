Turkish trade minister, EU commissioner discuss updating Customs Union

Yayınlanma: 06.09.2023 - 17:19

Güncelleme: 06.09.2023 - 17:19

The Turkish trade minister and EU enlargement chief on Wednesday discussed updating the Customs Union, Turkey's joint projects with the union, particularly in green transformation, and cooperation with the EU on financing.

"During the meeting, we reaffirmed our commitment to the strong continuation of the positive agenda between Turkey and the EU," Trade Minister Omer Bolat said via X, formerly known as Twitter, after speaking with Oliver Varhelyi, the EU commissioner for neighborhood and enlargement.

"We were highly pleased with the concrete program proposed by the EU, especially regarding the facilitation of visa processes for our businesspeople," he added, referring to a vexing problem for many Turkish citizens in recent months.

Saying that technical-level work on ties with the bloc will commence during Trade Working Group meetings in October, he added: "We will improve the trade and economic cooperation between Turkey and the EU, our largest trading partner, through mutual steps."

Turkish officials have long argued the Customs Union with the EU, reached in 1995, is overdue for an update, a move which would benefit both sides.