Türkiye, IAEA in close cooperation on Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant's construction: Turkish official

Yayınlanma: 06.06.2023 - 10:23

Güncelleme: 06.06.2023 - 10:23

Türkiye is in close cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on the construction of the country's first nuclear power plant, a Turkish ambassador said on Monday.

Speaking to Anadolu, Levent Eler, Türkiye’s permanent representative at the UN's office in Vienna, said Ankara and the agency are in coordination regarding the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant.

He noted that as part of the coordination, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi attended the ceremony marking the first delivery of nuclear fuel to the power plant on April 27.

The Akkuyu plant has been officially granted nuclear facility status with the delivery.

Touching on the ordinary session of the IAEA Executive Board on June 5-9, Eler said Iran's nuclear program and the AUKUS initiative will be among the agenda items.