Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

24 Şubat 2022 Perşembe, 09:38

Here's what you need to know about the Ukraine crisis right now:

HEADLINES

Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a " special military operation " against Ukraine early on Thursday to eliminate what he called a serious threat.

" against Ukraine early on Thursday to eliminate what he called a serious threat. President Volodymyr Zelensky approved the decree on martial law, parliament approves the measure

Putin says he aims to demilitarise and ' denazify ' Ukraine.

' Ukraine. Russian troops attacked Ukraine from Belarus as well as Russia with Belarusian support at around 5 a.m. local time on Thursday, and an attack was also being launched from annexed Crimea, Ukraine's border guard service said.

Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine's Donetsk have launched large-scale strikes against Ukrainian forces along the line of contact, Russia's Interfax news agency cited a separatist spokesman as saying on Thursday.

Ukraine Defence Minister says the enemy began intense shelling of Ukrainian units in the east, military control centers, and airfields.

U.S. President Joe Biden condemned the unprovoked and unjustified attack by the Russian military in a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

QUOTES

"I have decided to conduct a special military operation," said Putin.

"Its goal is to protect people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide... for the last eight years. And for this, we will strive for the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.

"And to bring to court those who committed numerous bloody crimes against civilians, including against citizens of the Russian Federation."



COMING EVENTS