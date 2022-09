Ukraine recaptures over 30 settlements in Kharkiv region: Zelenskyy

11 Eylül 2022 Pazar, 10:05

Ukraine's president on Friday said his country had retaken over 30 settlements in the northeastern Kharkiv region from Russian forces.

In a statement on Telegram, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the Ukrainian army's intelligence and security services were active in several operational areas.

Zelenskyy said his country's measures were ongoing to control and secure the territory in some of the region's villages.

"We are gradually taking control of new settlements," he added.

On Thursday, the Ukrainian army said it had taken back over 20 settlements from Russian forces.