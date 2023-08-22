Ukraine seeks Bulgaria's help to export grain amid Black Sea blockade.

Yayınlanma: 22.08.2023 - 16:14

Güncelleme: 22.08.2023 - 16:14

In Athens, the Ukrainian President met with Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday that he was counting on Bulgaria's support for establishing alternatives to the Black Sea grain deal.

"Ukraine is ready to use alternative ways for the ‘grain corridor.’ We count on Bulgaria's support in this regard," Zelenskyy said during a meeting with Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov in the Greek capital Athens, according to an official statement.

The deal gave a safe passage for the transportation of grains from Ukraine's Black Sea ports averting a global food crisis. But Russia suspended its participation in the deal this July.

Zelenskyy thanked Denkov for Bulgaria’s “comprehensive support” for Ukraine, including through provisions for defense.

“He (Zelenskyy) thanked Nikolai Denkov for his support of the Ukrainian Peace Formula and the readiness of the Bulgarian side to participate in the implementation of its specific points. The Head of State also noted Bulgaria's accession to the Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine adopted by the G7 countries at the NATO Summit in Vilnius,” it added.???????

Zelenskyy's peace formula, which consists of 10 conditions, was laid out at the latest G20 summit in Indonesia, with its final step being signing a peace accord. It also focuses on issues such as nuclear safety and food and energy security.

MEETING WITH SERBIAN PRESIDENT

Zelenskyy later met with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic, during which they both noted mutual support of territorial integrity and sovereignty is “an important part of the partnership between Ukraine and Serbia.”

A statement by the Ukrainian presidency after the meeting said Zelenskyy informed Vucic of the situation at the frontline.

Both presidents discussed “the most important issues of regional security, bilateral relations, and prospects for their development.”

Zelenskyy and Vucic also discussed the common challenges on their path to EU membership, the statement further said.

He thanked Vucic for Serbia’s humanitarian aid to Ukraine and its hosting of Ukrainian refugees.

Vucic on Instagram said he discussed bilateral, regional and global matters with Zelenskyy.

"We looked back at the events in Ukraine and Kosovo, and I once again pointed out that Serbia respects the territorial integrity of Ukraine, which we have been saying clearly and unequivocally since the beginning of the conflict," said Vucic.

The leaders of Balkan countries gathered in Athens on Monday for an informal dinner at the invitation of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, in which Zelenskyy also participated.