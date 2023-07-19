Ukraine's intelligence chief claims responsibility for explosion at Russian training ground in Crimea

Yayınlanma: 19.07.2023 - 12:02

Güncelleme: 19.07.2023 - 12:02

Ukraine's intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov on Wednesday claimed responsibility for the explosion at a Russian training ground in Crimea, a territory under Russian control since 2014.

"The head of intelligence Budanov said that the detonation of an ammunition depot in the Crimea is the result of the operation of the GUR (Main Intelligence Directorate) and the AFU (armed forces of Ukraine)," Ukrainian daily Strana reported.

Crimean Governor Sergey Aksyonov said a fire broke out Tuesday night at a military training ground in the east of the Crimean Peninsula.

He said the fire did not cause casualties, however, the main road – Tavrida Highway – was closed for traffic, and over 2,200 people from four settlements are being evacuated.

Tavrida Highway connects the entire Crimean peninsula and is a major traffic artery.

This comes after two people were killed and a child was severely injured in a blast early Monday at the Kerch Bridge, which connects Russia to the Crimean Peninsula, according to Russian officials.

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of being behind the attack.

The Ukrainian authorities neither confirmed nor denied Russia's claims.