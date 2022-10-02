Ukrainian president says his country achieved 'substantial results' in eastern Ukraine

02 Ekim 2022 Pazar, 11:49

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday that his country achieved "substantial results" in the east Russian forces.

"Everyone has heard what is happening in the Lyman and Donetsk region. These are steps that mean a lot to us," Zelenskyy said in a Telegram post.

"We must liberate our entire land, and this will be the best proof that international law and human values cannot be broken by any terrorist state, even one as insolent as Russia," he said.

Noting that Friday, Ukraine made decisions to defend itself, he said: "All of them will be implemented. Decisions of the National Security and Defense Council and the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Headquarters. We work for one thing – victory!"

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Friday the "accession" of four Ukrainian regions to Russia.

On Sept. 23-27, Ukraine’s separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk and Russian-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson held referendums on joining Russia.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said Wednesday that more than 98% of voters in the Ukrainian regions supported "accession" to Russia.

The referendums have been condemned by the international community, with European nations and the US calling them a "sham" and saying that they will not be recognized.