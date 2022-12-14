US preparing to send Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine: Official
US official speaking to Anadolu Agency confirms reports, adding US security officials discussed issue with their Ukrainian counterparts.
The US is finalizing plans to send the Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine, agreeing to one of Ukrainian officials’ top requests, a US official confirmed Tuesday.
Several American media outlets reported earlier in the day that the US plan to provide at least one Patriot missile battery to Ukraine could be announced as soon as this week.
The reports said plan needs approval from President Joe Biden and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.
The Biden administration has declined to confirm the matter on the record.
However, one US official speaking to Anadolu Agency on condition of anonymity confirmed the planned Patriot deployment.
Austin, US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley and US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan had a joint meeting with their Ukrainian counterparts Tuesday, according to the official.
Among the issues they discussed was the delivery of the Patriot system to Ukraine, the official said.
Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder said during a press conference that the US is actively working with Ukraine on the country’s security needs but declined to confirm the reports. The State Department issued similar comments.
