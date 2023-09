Woody Allen: Oscar-winning director grapples with sexual harassment allegations

Yayınlanma: 04.09.2023 - 10:47

Güncelleme: 04.09.2023 - 10:47

Accusations that he molested his adopted daughter Dylan when she was seven years old have cast a long shadow over Allen's career. Remarkably, he has been better known in Europe than in America for over thirty years, reported by AFP.



Allen has vehemently denied these allegations, claiming that they were fabricated by Mia Farrow after she had an affair with his other adopted daughter, Soon-Yi Previn, from a previous relationship.