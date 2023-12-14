2024 Critics Choice Ödülleri'ne Barbie damga vurdu!
Greta Gerwig imzalı Barbie, 2023 yılına damga vuran filmlerin başında geliyor. Barbie, açıklanan tüm adaylık listelerinde rakiplerine yarattığı farkla dikkat çekti. 2024 Critics Choice Ödülleri'nde tam 18 adaylıkla damga vurdu...
Barbie, Altın Küre adaylıklarında olduğu gibi Critics Choice Ödülleri'nde de başı çekiyor. Festivalde sinema ve televizyon dallarında verilecek ödüller, 14 Ocak'ta Chelsea Handler'ın sunumuyla canlı olarak yayınlanacak. İşte 2024 Critics Choice film adaylarının tam listesi...
EN İYİ FİLM
American Fiction
Barbie
The Color Purple
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
Saltburn
EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Greta Lee, Past Lives
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things
EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Charles Melton, May December
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Julianne Moore, May December
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
EN İYİ GENÇ OYUNCU
Abby Ryder Fortson, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.
Ariana Greenblatt, Barbie
Calah Lane, Wonka
Milo Machado Graner, Anatomy of a Fall
Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers
Madeleine Yuna Voyles, The Creator
EN İYİ TOPLU PERFORMANS
Air
Barbie
The Color Purple
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
EN İYİ YÖNETMEN
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Greta Gerwig, Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Alexander Payne, The Holdovers
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
EN İYİ UYARLAMA SENARYO
Kelly Fremon Craig, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.
Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers
Cord Jefferson, American Fiction
Tony McNamara, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Eric Roth & Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
EN İYİ ÖZGÜN SENARYO
Samy Burch, May December
Alex Convery, Air
Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer, Maestro
Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach, Barbie
David Hemingson, The Holdovers
Celine Song, Past Lives
EN İYİ SİNEMATOGRAFİ
Matthew Libatique, Maestro
Rodrigo Prieto, Barbie
Rodrigo Prieto, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robbie Ryan, Poor Things
Linus Sandgren, Saltburn
Hoyte van Hoytema, Oppenheimer
EN İYİ PRODÜKSİYON TASARIMI
Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx, Saltburn
Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman, Oppenheimer
Jack Fisk, Adam Willis, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer, Barbie
James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek, Poor Things
Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran, Asteroid City
EN İYİ KURGU
William Goldenberg – Air
Nick Houy – Barbie
Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer
Yorgos Mavropsaridis – Poor Things
Thelma Schoonmaker – Killers of the Flower Moon
Michelle Tesoro – Maestro
EN İYİ KOSTÜM TASARIMI
Jacqueline Durran, Barbie
Lindy Hemming, Wonka
Francine Jamison-Tanchuck, The Color Purple
Holly Waddington, Poor Things
Jacqueline West, Killers of the Flower Moon
Janty Yates, David Crossman, Napoleon
EN İYİ SAÇ & MAKYAJ TASARIMI
Barbie
The Color Purple
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Priscilla
EN İYİ GÖRSEL EFEKT
The Creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
EN İYİ KOMEDI
American Fiction
Barbie
Bottoms
The Holdovers
No Hard Feelings
Poor Things
EN İYİ ANİMASYON
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Wish
EN İYİ YABANCI FILM
Anatomy of a Fall
Godzilla Minus One
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Taste of Things
The Zone of Interest
EN İYİ ŞARKI
“Dance the Night," Barbie
“I’m Just Ken," Barbie
“Peaches," The Super Mario Bros. Movie
“Road to Freedom," Rustin
"This Wish," Wish
"What Was I Made For," Barbie
EN İYİ MÜZİK
Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
Michael Giacchino, Society of the Snow
Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer
Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon
Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Barbie
