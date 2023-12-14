2024 Critics Choice Ödülleri'ne Barbie damga vurdu!

Yayınlanma: 14.12.2023 - 15:58

Güncelleme: 14.12.2023 - 16:04

Barbie, Altın Küre adaylıklarında olduğu gibi Critics Choice Ödülleri'nde de başı çekiyor. Festivalde sinema ve televizyon dallarında verilecek ödüller, 14 Ocak'ta Chelsea Handler'ın sunumuyla canlı olarak yayınlanacak. İşte 2024 Critics Choice film adaylarının tam listesi...

EN İYİ FİLM

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

Saltburn

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things

EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Charles Melton, May December

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

America Ferrera, Barbie

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Julianne Moore, May December

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

EN İYİ GENÇ OYUNCU

Abby Ryder Fortson, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.

Ariana Greenblatt, Barbie

Calah Lane, Wonka

Milo Machado Graner, Anatomy of a Fall

Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers

Madeleine Yuna Voyles, The Creator

EN İYİ TOPLU PERFORMANS

Air

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

EN İYİ YÖNETMEN

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Greta Gerwig, Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Alexander Payne, The Holdovers

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

EN İYİ UYARLAMA SENARYO

Kelly Fremon Craig, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.

Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers

Cord Jefferson, American Fiction

Tony McNamara, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Eric Roth & Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

EN İYİ ÖZGÜN SENARYO

Samy Burch, May December

Alex Convery, Air

Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer, Maestro

Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach, Barbie

David Hemingson, The Holdovers

Celine Song, Past Lives

EN İYİ SİNEMATOGRAFİ

Matthew Libatique, Maestro

Rodrigo Prieto, Barbie

Rodrigo Prieto, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robbie Ryan, Poor Things

Linus Sandgren, Saltburn

Hoyte van Hoytema, Oppenheimer

EN İYİ PRODÜKSİYON TASARIMI

Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx, Saltburn

Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman, Oppenheimer

Jack Fisk, Adam Willis, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer, Barbie

James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek, Poor Things

Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran, Asteroid City

EN İYİ KURGU

William Goldenberg – Air

Nick Houy – Barbie

Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer

Yorgos Mavropsaridis – Poor Things

Thelma Schoonmaker – Killers of the Flower Moon

Michelle Tesoro – Maestro

EN İYİ KOSTÜM TASARIMI

Jacqueline Durran, Barbie

Lindy Hemming, Wonka

Francine Jamison-Tanchuck, The Color Purple

Holly Waddington, Poor Things

Jacqueline West, Killers of the Flower Moon

Janty Yates, David Crossman, Napoleon

EN İYİ SAÇ & MAKYAJ TASARIMI

Barbie

The Color Purple

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Priscilla

EN İYİ GÖRSEL EFEKT

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

EN İYİ KOMEDI

American Fiction

Barbie

Bottoms

The Holdovers

No Hard Feelings

Poor Things

EN İYİ ANİMASYON

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Wish

EN İYİ YABANCI FILM

Anatomy of a Fall

Godzilla Minus One

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Taste of Things

The Zone of Interest

EN İYİ ŞARKI

“Dance the Night," Barbie

“I’m Just Ken," Barbie

“Peaches," The Super Mario Bros. Movie

“Road to Freedom," Rustin

"This Wish," Wish

"What Was I Made For," Barbie

EN İYİ MÜZİK

Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things

Michael Giacchino, Society of the Snow

Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer

Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon

Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Barbie