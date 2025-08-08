Amazon Prime Gaming 12 oyunu ücretsiz sunuyor

Amazon Prime Gaming servisi için 12 ücretsiz oyun platforma ekleniyor. Ağustos ayında hediye edilen bu oyunlar arasında Sid Meier's Civilization III Complete, THIEF: Definitive Edition ve The Academy: The First Riddle gibi oyunlar yer alıyor.
Prime Gaming için ücretsiz olan 12 oyunun tamamı ise şu şekilde oluyor:
- Sid Meier’s Civilization III Complete (GOG)
- THIEF: Definitive Edition (GOG)
- The Academy: The First Riddle (Amazon Games App)
- FATE: The Traitor Soul (GOG) 14 Ağustos
- Filthy Animals | Heist Simulator (Epic Games Store) 14 Ağustos
- Tin Hearts (GOG) 14 Ağustos
- Necroking (GOG) 14 Ağustos
- Labyrinth City: Pierre the Maze Detective (Amazon Games App) 21 Ağustos
- Silver Box Classics (GOG) 21 Ağustos
- Heroes of Loot 2 (GOG) 28 Ağustos
- Fantasy Empires (GOG) 28 Ağustos
- City Legends: The Ghost of Misty Hill Collector’s Edition (Kod) 28 Ağustos