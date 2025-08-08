Amazon Prime Gaming 12 oyunu ücretsiz sunuyor

Cumhuriyet Gazetesi Logo
8.08.2025 18:33:00
Haber Merkezi
Amazon Prime Gaming ağustos ayına girmemizle birlikte yeni ücretsiz oyunlar sunuyor.

Amazon Prime Gaming servisi için 12 ücretsiz oyun platforma ekleniyor. Ağustos ayında hediye edilen bu oyunlar arasında Sid Meier's Civilization III Complete, THIEF: Definitive Edition ve The Academy: The First Riddle gibi oyunlar yer alıyor. 

Prime Gaming için ücretsiz olan 12 oyunun tamamı ise şu şekilde oluyor:

  • Sid Meier’s Civilization III Complete (GOG)
  • THIEF: Definitive Edition (GOG)
  • The Academy: The First Riddle (Amazon Games App)
  • FATE: The Traitor Soul (GOG) 14 Ağustos
  • Filthy Animals | Heist Simulator (Epic Games Store) 14 Ağustos
  • Tin Hearts (GOG) 14 Ağustos
  • Necroking (GOG) 14 Ağustos
  • Labyrinth City: Pierre the Maze Detective (Amazon Games App) 21 Ağustos
  • Silver Box Classics (GOG) 21 Ağustos
  • Heroes of Loot 2 (GOG) 28 Ağustos
  • Fantasy Empires (GOG) 28 Ağustos
  • City Legends: The Ghost of Misty Hill Collector’s Edition (Kod) 28 Ağustos
İlgili Konular: #Amazon #Amazon Prime Gaming #Amazon Prime Gaming ücretsiz oyun

