20 days left until Türkiye's presidential, parliamentary elections

Yayınlanma: 24.04.2023 - 17:26

Güncelleme: 24.04.2023 - 17:26

Turkish voters are preparing to vote for the presidential and parliamentary elections that will be held on May 14.

More than 64.11 million people will vote in the elections where four presidential candidates, 24 political parties, and 151 independent parliamentary candidates will compete.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Muharrem Ince, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, and Sinan Ogan will compete as presidential candidates in the election, according to the order on the ballot.

The voting will begin at 8 a.m. local time (0500GMT) on the election day and the ballot boxes will be closed at 5 p.m. (1400GMT) in 87 constituencies.

Over 4.9 million people will vote for the first time.

Ballot box committees were also established in 75 countries and 156 representative offices abroad.

Voting at customs gates and representations abroad will begin on April 27. At the customs gates, voting will end on May 14 at 5 p.m. local time (1400GMT), while in foreign representative offices, it will end on May 9. Voters registered in the electoral roll abroad will be able to vote for 24 hours each day, including holidays.

Some 3.41 million people will cast their votes abroad, with 277,646 of them first-time voters.