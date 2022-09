Attackers hurl Molotov cocktail at Iranian Embassy in Athens: Greek media

26 Eylül 2022 Pazartesi, 11:13

Unidentified attackers threw a Molotov cocktail at the Iranian Embassy in Athens early Sunday, Greek media reported.

According to daily Kathimerini, the Greek police said two hooded people on a motorcycle hurled the Molotov cocktail at the embassy while passing by the building.

The Molotov cocktail hit the exterior wall of the diplomatic mission, with no significant damage caused.