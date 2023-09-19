Azerbaijan launches 'anti-terror activities' in Karabakh to uphold 2020 trilateral agreement

Yayınlanma: 19.09.2023 - 17:59

Güncelleme: 19.09.2023 - 17:59

Azerbaijan on Tuesday said it started "anti-terror activities" in Karabakh to uphold the provisions outlined in the 2020 trilateral peace agreement it signed with Russia and Armenia.

The Defense Ministry in a statement said the steps were taken to "suppress large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region, to disarm and secure the withdrawal of formations of Armenia’s armed forces from our territories, neutralize their military infrastructure, provide the safety of the civilian population returned to the territories liberated from occupation, the civilians involved in construction and restoration work and our military personnel, and ultimately restore the constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan."

Positions on the front line, firing points of the formations of Armenia’s armed forces, as well as combat assets and military facilities are being "incapacitated" using "high-precision weapons," the ministry added.

Azerbaijan reiterated that the civilian population and civilian infrastructure facilities were not being targeted, and only "legitimate military targets are being incapacitated."

The Russian peacekeeping contingent, and the Turkish-Russian Monitoring Center are being informed about the ongoing activities, the statement added.

The ministry said systematic Armenian shelling of positions of the Azerbaijan army, continued mining, enhancement of engineering support for battle positions, as well as increase in the number of trenches and shelters in the Karabakh region in the past few months further escalated the tensions.

It said that the "continued presence of Armenia’s armed forces formations" in the Karabakh region is a source of "grave threat to regional peace and stability."

Relations between Baku and Yerevan have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

In the fall of 2020, Azerbaijan liberated several cities, villages, and settlements from Armenian occupation during 44 days of clashes. The war ended with a Russia-brokered cease-fire.

Tensions between the two nations, however, continue despite ongoing talks over a long-term peace agreement.