Azerbaijani, Iranian foreign ministers agree on possibility of in-personal meeting

Yayınlanma: 15.04.2023 - 17:06

Güncelleme: 15.04.2023 - 17:06

The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Iran discussed the current state of bilateral relations in a phone call on Saturday, agreeing to hold a meeting if necessary.

"The parties said that it is possible to continue negotiations and, if necessary, carry out bilateral visits," the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Jeyhun Bayramov and Hossein Amir-Abdollahian also exchanged views on regional issues, the ministry said.

Tensions have recently risen between Azerbaijan and Iran after a series of incidents, including an attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran and military support to Armenia from Iran. Tehran, meanwhile, accuses Baku of cooperation with Israel.