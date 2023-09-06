Biden tests negative for COVID but will wear mask

Yayınlanma: 06.09.2023 - 10:54

Güncelleme: 06.09.2023 - 10:54

US President Joe Biden has tested negative for COVID-19 but will wear a mask indoors and when in close proximity to others a day after first lady Jill Biden tested positive for the virus, the White House said Tuesday.



Jill tested positive Monday night and is experiencing mild symptoms and will remain in Delaware for the week, spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said at a press briefing.

She said the president tested negative last night for COVID and tested negative again on Tuesday, adding he is not experiencing any symptoms.

"Since the president was with the first lady yesterday, he will be masking while indoors and around people in alignment with (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) CDC guidance.

"And as has been the practice in the past, the president will remove his mask when sufficiently distanced from others indoors and while outside as well," Jean-Pierre added.

The CDC guidelines, she said, recommend a combination of masking, testing and monitoring for symptoms.

"The president is doing all of that in close consultation with his physician," she noted.