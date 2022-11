China launches remote sensing satellite into space: Report

28 Kasım 2022 Pazartesi, 14:42

China has launched a new remote sensing satellite, local state-run media reported on Sunday.

The Yaogan-36 satellite was launched into space from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in the southwestern province of Sichuan with a Long March-2D carrier rocket, according to Xinhua News Agency.

The satellites landed in the planned orbital position after the launch, it said.

It was the 451st mission for the Long March series carrier rockets.