Confirmation of Wagner Group leader Prigozhin's death in plane crash

Yayınlanma: 27.08.2023 - 16:28

Güncelleme: 27.08.2023 - 16:28

The crash involved an Embraer-135 aircraft that went down while en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg, resulting in the tragic deaths of all 10 passengers on board, including Prigozhin. The statement from the Investigative Committee emphasized that the identities of all 10 individuals have been confirmed through genetic identification, matching the list of names published shortly after the crash occurred.

The Wagner Group, a controversial mercenary organization, gained significant attention when Prigozhin launched an "armed rebellion" against the Russian leadership in June, an effort that was quickly abandoned. President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to the victims' families, referring to Prigozhin as a "talented man" with a "difficult fate."

This confirmation puts an end to speculations surrounding Prigozhin's fate and underscores the tragic loss resulting from the plane crash.