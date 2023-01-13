Cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder dies after police repeatedly Taser him, video shows

Yayınlanma: 13 Ocak 2023 - 17:47

Güncelleme: 13 Ocak 2023 - 17:47

The cousin of the co-founder of the US’ Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement died shortly after Los Angeles police repeatedly used a Taser on him, newly available police video of the incident showed.

Body-camera footage released by authorities Wednesday showed that Keenan Anderson, a 31-year-old high school teacher and father visiting from Washington, DC, was detained by multiple officers as he begged for his life shortly after a Jan. 3 traffic collision in the neighborhood of Venice.

The camera showed one of the officer's elbows on Anderson’s neck as he is detained in the middle of the road, and Anderson saying “They’re trying to George Floyd me!” referring to a Black man killed by a police officer kneeling on his neck while others stood by. The 2020 killing led to a wave of nationwide protests.

After twice using a Taser on Anderson, police then took him into custody. He then was taken to a hospital by ambulance and later was pronounced dead after suffering cardiac arrest, according to a police statement.

“One officer received minor abrasions to his hands during the use of force. Detectives from Force Investigation Division responded to the scene and are investigating this incident,” said the statement.

On Instagram, BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors said: “This is my cousin Keenan Anderson. He was killed by LAPD in Venice on January 3rd, 2023. My cousin was an educator and worked with high school aged children. He was an English teacher.”

“LAPD has killed three people this year. One of them is my family member. Keenan deserves to be alive right now, his child deserves to be raised by his father. Keenan we will fight for you and for all of our loved ones impacted by state violence,” she added, alongside a photo of her cousin.