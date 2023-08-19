Date set for possible military intervention in Niger

Yayınlanma: 19.08.2023 - 10:23

Güncelleme: 19.08.2023 - 10:23

Military leaders from West Africa on Friday said they stand ready for potential intervention in Niger as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) finalizes plans to restore constitutional order in the country.

"We are ready to go anytime the order is given," Abdel-Fatau Musah, ECOWAS commissioner for political affairs, peace, and security, said during the closing ceremony of a two-day meeting of West African army chiefs in Ghana’s capital Accra.

He revealed that the deployment plan, including the operation's timing, was meticulously strategized to ensure effectiveness and minimize risks.

The ECOWAS order to deploy forces is aimed at pressuring the military administration to reinstate ousted President Mohamed Bazoum and relinquish control.

In case of unsuccessful peaceful efforts, Musah reiterated: "If all fails, then we have no option but to go to the final option, which is military intervention, and we hope that it is going to be surgical, it is going to be short-lived to ensure that constitutional order is restored."

While the focus remains on the intervention, ECOWAS also keeps open the possibility of renewed talks for a peaceful resolution.

Musah urged the release of the detained ousted president and other officials.