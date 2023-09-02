EU proposes plan to reopen Lachin Road linking Karabakh to Armenia

Yayınlanma: 02.09.2023 - 10:22

Michel's team, in collaboration with the EU's special representative for the South Caucasus, Toivo Klaar, has been actively engaging with Baku, Yerevan, and representatives of Karabakh Armenians to resolve the access issue, stated Ecaterina Casinge, Michel's spokesperson.

The proposed approach envisions a step-by-step process aligning with the operation of the Lachin corridor and the opening of the Agdam route.

The EU emphasizes the necessity to unblock the Lachin corridor, in accordance with the decision of the International Court of Justice in The Hague, stated Casinge.

The EU diplomats have also acknowledged the potential use of the alternative Aghdam-Khankendi road, previously suggested by Azerbaijan, for providing essential supplies, as part of a practical and sustainable solution.

Additionally, the EU proposes addressing "legacies of the conflict" to contribute to a long-term, sustainable resolution, beyond the current situation, Casinge explained.

Despite ongoing discussions for a comprehensive peace agreement, tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia escalated recently over the Lachin road, the sole land route granting Armenia access to the Karabakh region.

In response, Azerbaijan established a border checkpoint in April to prevent the illegal transport of military arms and equipment to the region.

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry justified this action by citing the "widespread abuse of the Lachin road by Armenia over the past three years."

Armenia accused Azerbaijan of causing a "humanitarian crisis," which Baku denied, proposing the use of the Aghdam-Khankendi road for shipments to the region.

Charles Michel, responsible for presiding over EU leaders' meetings and representing the bloc in international affairs, has been actively engaged in diplomatic efforts to foster reconciliation between Armenia and Azerbaijan since their 2020 conflict.

Tensions have persisted between Armenia and Azerbaijan since 1991 when Armenian forces occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.